6 dead in J''khand village in less than a week, cause yet to be

Six persons have died in the last five days at Phakirapahari village in Giridih

district, prompting the district administration to send a team of doctors to ascertain the cause, a state government official

said on Sunday. Saria Sub-divisional Officer Ram Kumar Mandal said the

family members of the victims claimed that all of them felt a burning sensation in the chest and vomited before collapsing

to death. The deceased include an elderly man and a woman,

Mandal said. Local media reports have claimed that the deaths were

connected to consumption of spurious liquor. The SDO said that two persons are under treatment at

hospitals in Ranchi and Saria. Investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of

the deaths, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

