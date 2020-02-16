Left Menu
Development News Edition

NH4: Now no toll at Khed Shivapur for vehicles from Pune, PCMC

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pune
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 23:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 23:39 IST
NH4: Now no toll at Khed Shivapur for vehicles from Pune, PCMC

The protest called by locals and all political parties at the Khed Shivapur toll plaza on

Pune-Satara Highway (NH4) on Sunday was suspended after the authorities agreed to exempt vehicles from Pune, Pimpri

Chinchwad and areas along the road from paying toll there. The all-party protest held under the banner of the

'Plaza Hatao Action Committee' was to demand the shifting of the existing toll plaza out of the Pune Metropolitan Region

Development Authority (PMRDA). The protesters also demanded completion of the

development work of entire 140-kms stretch. NCP MP from Baramati, Supriya Sule, BJP's Khadakwasla

MLA Bhimrao Tapkir and Congress MLA from Bhor Sangram Thopte were among the leaders who took part in the agitation.

Talking to PTI, Sule said that a joint meeting with the officials of Reliance Infrastructure (the company which

has been given contract highway widening) and National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) held during the agitation on Sunday.

"It was decided that the vehicles (bearing MH-12 and MH-14 registration numbers) from Pune city, Bhor, Velha,

Mulshi, Haveli and Purandar, and Pimpri Chinchwad will be exempted from toll tax at Khed Shivapur toll plaza and two

separate lanes on both sides (Pune to Satara and Satara to Pune) will be created for these vehicles," she said.

She added that there are two key demands, one is shifting the toll plaza and the second is to complete the road

widening project of 140-km stretch. "I have already spoken to Union Minister for Road

Transport Nitin Gadkari and soon all the members of the action committee will meet him in Delhi to discuss these two

demands," she added. Dnyneshwar Darwatkar, convener of the action committee

against the toll plaza said the project should have been completed by 2013 but there has been inordinate delay.

"The condition of the road between the toll booth and the Nira river is deplorable, but still toll is being

charged," he alleged. "Our demand is that the project should be completed on

priority. The Khed Shivapur toll plaza falls under the jurisdiction of PMRDA and we demand that it should be shifted

out of it." He added that they are satisfied with today's decision

to exempt the toll tax to the vehicles Pune as Pimpri Chinchwad.

"As two more lanes are being created on each side of the plaza, it will ease the traffic congestion and benefit the

locals," he said. Meanwhile, Congress leader and state PWD Minister

Ashok Chavan, told reporters in Pune that the highway is an issue related to the NHAI, the Centre should resolve the

problem. "I will meet Union minister Nitin Gadkari to discuss

issues like funds for infrastructure projects in Maharashtra," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Rocket attack hits near US embassy in Iraq capital: US military source

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

Kaspersky talks about different types of ransomware and free ransomware protection, decryption tools

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

40 Americans on cruise ship in Japan have been infected with coronavirus: official

Washington, Feb 16 AFP A senior US health official said Sunday that more than 40 Americans on a quarantined cruise ship in Japan have been infected with the deadly coronavirus and would not be a part of an evacuation effort. Forty of them h...

UPDATE 2-Macron picks minister to lead Paris mayor battle after sexting scandal

French President Emmanuel Macron picked his widely respected health minister on Sunday to reinvigorate a campaign to win over Paris City Hall that fell apart when his previous candidate pulled out over a sexting scandal. Less than a month b...

UPDATE 1-Trump makes flashy entrance with limousine ride at Daytona 500

President Donald Trump made a showy entrance at the Daytona 500 on Sunday, riding in his limousine on the speedway track after flying over the cheering crowd aboard Air Force One ahead of NASCARS most prestigious race. Ramping up his nation...

Netanyahu says Israeli airliners have started overflying Sudan

Israeli commercial planes have started overflying Sudan, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday, casting the new air corridor as the result of a breakthrough meeting with the African Muslim countrys de-facto leader this month. Kha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020