Six killed after van rams into a stationary truck in Haryana's Hisar

Six people were killed and as many were injured when their van rammed into a stationary truck in Haryana's Hisar district on Monday, police said. The victims were returning after attending a marriage function, they said.

Among those killed included the driver of the van, which hit a truck parked on a roadside between village Rakhi Garhi and Kheri Chaupta, on the Narnaund-Uchana road, about 30 km from here. The victims were identified as van driver Dinesh (34) of village Milkpur (Hisar), Sachin (19), Kuldeep (28), Om Prakash (49), Sohan Lal (65), all residents of Silewala village in Hanumangarh (Rajasthan) and Bhupender Singh (30), resident of Talwara village in Hanumangarh (Rajasthan).

According to the police, a marriage party had come from Chooli Khurd village in Hisar to Milkpur. Most of the members of the marriage party had returned in the night but around 12 people were left. On Monday morning, they hired the van and left for Chooli Khurd village. The injured Rohtash, Shravan Kumar, Kuldeep, Jatin, Abhishek and Vikram were admitted to Hansi civil hospital, said the police.

Narnaund police are investigating the cause of the accident. The bodies have been sent to Hansi Civil Hospital for postmortem, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.