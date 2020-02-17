Left Menu
Two killed in encounter with police in Delhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 14:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 14:27 IST
Two men, involved in multiple cases of murder and robbery, were killed in an exchange of fire with the Special Cell of Delhi Police here on Monday morning, officials said. The encounter took place around 5 am at Pul Pehlad Pur area here, they said.

Raja Qureshi and Ramesh Bahadur, who were injured during the encounter, were rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where they were declared brought dead by the doctors, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P S Kushwah said. The two men were involved in multiple cases of murder and robbery, he said.

On February 12, Qureshi and Bahadur fired indiscriminately on a property dealer in Karawal Nagar. They also fired at the two police personnel present at the spot and injured them, he added. In another incident on the same day, at around 9.20 pm, both the accused dragged a person named Salman from his house to a nearby area in Loni, Uttar Pradesh and shot him dead.

Acting on a tip off, a team intercepted the two men while they were going towards Okhla Mandi. When asked to surrender, they tried to escape and fired at the police team, he said. The police also fired back in self-defence. During the exchange of fire, the rounds fired by the accused also hit the police gypsy and bullet-proof jacket of four police personnel, Kushwah said.

Three pistols along with live cartridges, two helmets and motorcycle used by the accused were recovered, he said.

