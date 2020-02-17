Central University of Odisha to join CUCET, says VC

The Central University of Odisha will join the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) consortium for admission to its various undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and research programs this year. Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Odisha, Professor I Ramabrahmam told ANI that it will help in improving the standard of the university.

"Joining CUCET is to increase diversity and help in building the national character of the central university in true sense. It would help in promoting quality education to a large number of students," said Ramabrahmam. He also highlighted the collaboration of industries with the university.

"The Central University of Odisha is entering into agreements with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) and other Navaratna companies for industrial tie-ups, he said. Prof Pujari, the coordinator for the entrance test told that CUCET exam will be conducted in 112 cities of the country.

"The Central University of Odisha is inviting applications for 30 courses. Students from all over the country can apply for this exam online and can opt for their choice," he said. (ANI)

