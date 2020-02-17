Fire at GST Bhavan in Mumbai; no casualty

A massive fire broke out in the nine-storey GST Bhavan in Mazagon area here on Monday, a civic

official said. There was no report of any casualty.

The blaze erupted on the eighth floor of the GST Bhavan around 12.30 pm, the official said.

Thick smoke was seen emanating from the building after the fire.

"It is a level-4 (massive) fire. Sixteen fire engines have been deployed to douse the flames. Firefighting efforts

are on. There is no report of any injury," he said. The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, he

added. The building was earlier known as the Sales Tax

Bhavan. But, since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax, it is now called the GST Bhavan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

