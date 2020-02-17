Two arrested, huge cache of arms seized by GRP in UP

The Government Railway Police (GRP) here on Monday arrested two persons for allegedly smuggling firearms and seized 24 pistols and 48 magazines from their possession. According to the police, the duo was travelling to Moradabad from Bihar in order to deliver the consignment of arms.

They were caught at Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction during routine checking by the GRP. Further, details are awaited (ANI)

