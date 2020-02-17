Four stabbed at marriage function in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Four people were seriously injured when they were stabbed by a youth following a dispute at a marriage function in Muzaffarnagar's Bhup Kheri village, police said on Monday. Police said the incident took place on Sunday night when guests were dancing.

The injured were identified as Deemashu , Jimanshu, Mohit and Sumit. They were admitted to a hospital in a serious condition and police are searching for the accused.

