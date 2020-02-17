Muzaffarnagar: Mobile phones found in district jail

Muzaffarnagar, Feb 17 (PTI)Four mobile phones and five chargers were found in the district jail here, police said on Monday.

The authorities said some miscreants had thrown the mobile phones and chargers in the jail compound for the use of some inmates.

According to Jail Superintendent SK Saxena, they have registered a case against unidentified miscreants in this regard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

