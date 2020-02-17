Elderly Sri Lankan tourist dies due to illness
A 71-year-old Sri Lankan woman on board a tourist bus from Agra to Delhi died, apparently due to illness, police said on Monday. The deceased has been identified as AJWP Herath Bandaranayaka Mudiyanselage, a resident of Welimada town in Sri Lanka, they said.
According to the police, the woman was travelling with her husband from Agra to Delhi in a bus with a group of tourists from Sri Lanka. On the way, she fell ill and was taken to Lady Hardinge Medical College by the tour coordinator where the doctors declared her brought dead, a senior police official said.
The Sri Lankan Embassy has been informed, he said, adding that the post-mortem will be conducted on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sri Lankan
- Agra
- Delhi
- Welimada
- Lady Hardinge Medical College
