MP road rage: Man in pick-up truck beaten to death by 3 youths

A 24-year-old man in a pick- up truck was beaten to death allegedly by three youths on

motorcycles after an altercation on a road in Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday.

The pick-up truck in which Jamiruddin Khan was traveling overtook the motorcycles of Neetesh Uike (22), Ajay

Markam (19) and Anshul Gajbhiye (19) on Sunday night after which an argument ensued, Dundaseoni police station in charge

Vilas Dani said. "When the pick-up truck driver Salman Khan overtook

the two-wheelers, one of them fell after being thrown off balance. The youths followed the truck, stopped it near Selua

Ghati and beat up Salman and Jamiruddin. Jamiruddin died en route to hospital," Dani said.

The motorcycle-borne youth were coming from Barghat while the truck was headed to Seoni from Gondia.

"Initial reports have said Jamiruddin died of internal injuries. The post mortem report is awaited. All three men

have been arrested and charged with murder," Dani added.

