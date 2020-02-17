MP road rage: Man in pick-up truck beaten to death by 3 youths
A 24-year-old man in a pick- up truck was beaten to death allegedly by three youths on
motorcycles after an altercation on a road in Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday.
The pick-up truck in which Jamiruddin Khan was traveling overtook the motorcycles of Neetesh Uike (22), Ajay
Markam (19) and Anshul Gajbhiye (19) on Sunday night after which an argument ensued, Dundaseoni police station in charge
Vilas Dani said. "When the pick-up truck driver Salman Khan overtook
the two-wheelers, one of them fell after being thrown off balance. The youths followed the truck, stopped it near Selua
Ghati and beat up Salman and Jamiruddin. Jamiruddin died en route to hospital," Dani said.
The motorcycle-borne youth were coming from Barghat while the truck was headed to Seoni from Gondia.
"Initial reports have said Jamiruddin died of internal injuries. The post mortem report is awaited. All three men
have been arrested and charged with murder," Dani added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jamiruddin Khan
- Seoni
- Salman Khan
- Madhya Pradesh
- Anshul Gajbhiye
- Gondia
- Barghat
