12 picnickers injured in road accident in West Bengal

Seventeen persons of a picnic party were injured on Monday after the vehicle carrying

them overturned in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, police said.

The incident happened at 7.30 am in Jinjira Bazar area under the jurisdiction Mahestala police station when the

vehicle was travelling to Bakkhali from Boral Paschim Nischindapur Purbapara in Narendrapur, the police said.

The accident happened after the driver lost control of the vehicle, a police officer said.

All the picnickers, residents of Narendrapur, were initially sent to a hospital Diamond Harbour and from there

they were taken to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata. The injured were treated and later, discharged from

there, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.