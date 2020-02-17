Left Menu
Making Haj cent percent online removed middlemen, says Naqvi

The Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has said that making Haj process 100 per cent online has removed middlemen making Haj pilgrimage affordable for the Indian Muslims.

  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  Updated: 17-02-2020 18:37 IST
  • Created: 17-02-2020 18:37 IST
Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. Image Credit: ANI

"The reforms taken by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government have ensured that the entire Haj process has been made digital, transparent and affordable. Making the entire Haj process 100 per cent online has removed middlemen ensuring Haj pilgrimage become affordable in comparison to last several decades," said Naqvi. "Even after removal of Haj subsidy, no additional financial burden has been put on the pilgrims", he added.

He added that for the first time, facilities have been provided for digital pre-tagging of the baggage of pilgrims. "This will ensure the Indian pilgrims will get information in India itself about the room allotted to the pilgrims and transportation details like the bus to be taken by the pilgrims after reaching the airport in Saudi Arabia," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

