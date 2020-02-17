C'garh: Naxals raid road work site, torch trucks, machinery

Trucks and construction machinery engaged in road work in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur was set ablaze by Naxals on Monday morning, police said. Around a dozen armed Maoists raided the construction site near Bandarchua village under Samri police station limits, some 450 kilometers from here, between 10 am and 11 am and set afire three trucks, two excavators and one concrete mixer machine, an official said. "The vehicles and machines were deployed for a work under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. The site is on the border of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. The ultras escaped into the jungles of the neighbouring state. A team under Balrampur Superintendent of Police TR Koshima has rushed to the spot," he added. The arson took place in north Chhattisgarh which incidentally the state government has earlier claimed to be an area freed from Left Wing Extremism (LWE).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.