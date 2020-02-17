Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hope they are hanged this time: Nirbhaya's mother

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 19:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 19:19 IST
Hope they are hanged this time: Nirbhaya's mother

Nirbhaya's parents on Monday expressed hope that the four convicts in their daughter's rape-and-murder case would finally be hanged on March 3, the latest execution date fixed by a court after two earlier death warrants were stayed. "We hope the order (death warrant) is finally executed," her mother said, just after a Delhi court issued fresh death warrants against the four convicts setting up their execution on March 3 at 6 am.

This is the third time that death warrants have been issued against Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Kumar Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar (31). Two earlier warrants could not be executed as the convicts were yet to exhaust the legal and other remedies available.

The first date of execution, January 22, was postponed to February 1 by a January 17 court order. Then the trial court, on January 31, stayed, "till further orders" the execution of the four convicts as they had not exhausted all their legal remedies.

The mother also expressed hope that the courts do not entertain any pleas to delay the execution any further. Nirbhaya's father said now that the death warrant has been issued, they have been receiving congratulatory messages stating their seven-year-old struggle for justice will finally come to an end.

He, however, was also a bit cautious. "We are happy with the issuance of death warrant. But our struggle will continue till they are hanged," the father said.

The family has been waging a battle to see the perpetrators involved in crime against their daughter are punished. The 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as 'Nirbhaya' (fearless), was gang-raped and savagely assaulted on the night of December 16, 2012, in a moving bus in South Delhi. She died of her injuries a fortnight later in a Singapore hospital.

Six people including the four convicts, Ram Singh and a juvenile -- were named as accused. The trial of the five adult men began in a special fast-track court in March 2013.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Gold worth over Rs 55 lakh seized, two held

Customs officials have arrested two men in separate incidents at the Mangalore InternationalAirport for attempting to smuggle gold into the country valuing over Rs 58.95 lakh.Gold weighing 797 gms and valued at Rs 32,35,820 was seized from ...

'One nation, One card' scheme to be implemented soon in country: Union Minister Danve

The Centre is going to implement the One Nation, One Card scheme soon to improve the public distribution system PDS in the country, Union Minister Raosaheb Dadarao Danve said here on Monday. The scheme will allow beneficiaries to get food s...

Weightlifing-Asian Championships moved to Uzbekistan due to coronavirus epidemic

The International Weightlifting Federation IWF is relocating the Asian Championships scheduled to take place in Kazakhstan to neighbouring Uzbekistan because of the coronavirus epidemic, it said on Monday. The Weightlifting Championships jo...

Dalit man dies in forest rangers' firing in MP, 15 booked for murder

Fifteen people have been booked for murder after allegedly opening fire and shooting dead a Dalit man following an altercation between his family and forest department officials in Shivpuri district, police said. According to the FIR, the a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020