Left Menu
Development News Edition

Clarify your govt, party's stand on Amit Shah's pro-CAA rally: Cong to Odisha CM Patnaik

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 19:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 19:22 IST
Clarify your govt, party's stand on Amit Shah's pro-CAA rally: Cong to Odisha CM Patnaik

The opposition Congress in Odisha hit out at the ruling Biju Janata Dal over Home Minister Amit Shah's proposed pro-Citizenship (Amendment) Act rally in the state capital and asked Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to make his government and party's stand on event clear. Shah will be on a two-day visit to Odisha from February 28 during which he is slated to address a pro-CAA public meeting.

Raising the issue in the Legislative Assembly during Zero Hour, Congress MLA S S Saluja said, "Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MPs supported CAA in both Houses of Parliament. But the chief minister after meeting a delegation of the minority community in Bhubaneswar, had said the state will not support the National Register of Citizens (NRC)." This "change of stance" was creating confusion among the people, he said and sought to know whether the BJD leaders would also join Shah in the proposed pro-CAA rally or keep distance from it.

Saluja said the state government should have taken the people, who voted the BJD to power in the state five times in a row, into confidence before supporting the bill to amend the Citizenship Act. Amid criticism over the BJD's support to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament, Patnaik had in December assured Muslim and Christian community members that he was not in favour of a nationwide NRC implementation.

Saluja, who belongs to the Sikh community, said the people of Odisha live peacefully and believe in brotherhood. "We live in Lord Jagannath's land where all communities are equal. We do not want a Delhi-like atmosphere in Bhubaneswar or Odisha. The state's communal harmony should not be disturbed at any cost," he said.

Delhi has been witnessing frequent protest on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act issue. Alleging that the "bonhomie" between the BJD and the BJP was no more a secret, the Congress legislator said, "They (BJP) had only 23 MLAs, still they got elected one member to Rajya Sabha with the help of the BJD."

Last year, Patnaik had announced BJD's support to the BJP's Rajya Sabha candidate and former bureaucrat Ashwini Vaishnav.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-EU agrees new Libya sea patrols after Austria lifts veto

The European Union will launch a new naval and air mission in the eastern Mediterranean to stop more arms reach warring factions in Libya, foreign ministers agreed on Monday, after Austria lifted its veto. The decision marked a breakthrough...

Gold worth over Rs 55 lakh seized, two held

Customs officials have arrested two men in separate incidents at the Mangalore InternationalAirport for attempting to smuggle gold into the country valuing over Rs 58.95 lakh.Gold weighing 797 gms and valued at Rs 32,35,820 was seized from ...

'One nation, One card' scheme to be implemented soon in country: Union Minister Danve

The Centre is going to implement the One Nation, One Card scheme soon to improve the public distribution system PDS in the country, Union Minister Raosaheb Dadarao Danve said here on Monday. The scheme will allow beneficiaries to get food s...

Weightlifing-Asian Championships moved to Uzbekistan due to coronavirus epidemic

The International Weightlifting Federation IWF is relocating the Asian Championships scheduled to take place in Kazakhstan to neighbouring Uzbekistan because of the coronavirus epidemic, it said on Monday. The Weightlifting Championships jo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020