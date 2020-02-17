NCW asks Meerut SP to look into killing of teen by cousin

The NCW has asked the Meerut superintendent of police to look into the killing of a teen by her cousin and to take strict legal action against the culprits. According to a media report, a 19-year-old girl was shot at her private parts by her cousin in Meerut in a suspected case of honour killing.

The commission, in a statement, said it is "disturbed" by the incident's report where it is mentioned that the victim's family tried to cover up the actual cause of death in name of robbery, with an intention to mislead the inquiry. "We have taken suo motu cognisance of the matter and shall ensure justice to the deceased. National Commission for Women (NCW) has written to Avinash Pandey, SP of Meerut, to look into the matter thoroughly and take strict legal action against all culprits, and report to the commission at the earliest, on their action taken report to date," it said.

