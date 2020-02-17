18 fishermen held, 3 boats seized off Guj coast by Pak agency
The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency apprehended 18 fishermen and seized three boats on
Saturday off the Gujarat coast, a fishermen's association functionary said here.
The fishermen were held near the international maritime boundary line (IMBL) off Jakhau coast in the state's
Kutch district, said Porbandar Fishermen Boat Association president Jivan Jungi on Monday.
"We have learned from other fishermen that 18 fishermen on three boats have been apprehended mid sea by PMSA
on February 15. A day earlier, the Pak agency captured 23 fishermen and seized four boats. In all, 41 fishermen from
Gujarat have been captured in two days near the IMBL," said Jungi.
Among the three boats captured on February 15, one had set sail from Porbandar port a few days ago while two boats
were registered at Okha. The PMSA often captures Indian fishermen off Gujarat
coast after accusing them of having entered that country's waters.
