Kolkata zoo welcomes Valentina - a zebra born on Valentine''s

  Kolkata
  Updated: 17-02-2020 21:09 IST
  Created: 17-02-2020 21:09 IST
The Alipore zoo in Kolkata announced on Monday the arrival of a zebra and two lemurs.

The zebra foal was named Valentina as she was born on February 14, the Valentine's Day, zoo director Asish Samanta

told reporters. With Valentina, who is doing fine, the zoo now has two

male and female zebras, he said. Two lemurs were also born in the first week of

February, raising their number in the zoo to four, Samanta said

The two lemur pups are yet to be named, he said. Lemurs are mammals and native only to the island of

Madagascar. People will be able to see the newborns in a week's

time, he said.

