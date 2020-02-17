Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC stays recovery notice over damage to property in Kanpur protests

  • PTI
  • |
  • Allahabad
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 21:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 21:14 IST
HC stays recovery notice over damage to property in Kanpur protests

The Allahabad High Court has stayed a notice issued by the Kanpur administration seeking damages from a local resident over the destruction of property during protests against the amended citizenship law. The stay, ordered last week on a petition by Kanpur’s Mohammad Faizan, comes against the backdrop of scores of similar recovery notices sent by district authorities in Uttar Pradesh in recent weeks.

Reacting to it, SP president Akhilesh Yadav mockingly reminded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of his remark that the state government will avenge (“badla”) the destruction of public property by making those responsible for it pay for the losses. “What will the Badla Baba do now? Whom will he take revenge against for this ruling?” he tweeted in Hindi on Monday.

Justices Pankaj Naqvi and S S Shamshery passed the stay order on Faizan’s petition against the recovery notice issued on January 4 by an additional district magistrate (ADM). The bench said the notice violated the guidelines laid down by the apex court in 2009 when it heard the matter related to “Destruction of Public and Private Properties Vs State of A.P and others”.

The judges also said the issue was still pending before the Supreme Court. The High Court bench has asked the state government to file its reply within a month. The case will now be listed for the week beginning April 20.

The judges observed that the Supreme Court guidelines had said the power to compute damages and investigate liability for destruction of public property will be exercised by a serving or retired high court or district court judge as “claims commissioner”. The petitioner’s counsel argued that an executive officer like the ADM had no power to issue such a notice in view of the 2009 Supreme Court order.

The judges added that the rules under which the notice was served is also under challenge before the apex court. So the operation of the notice should be put in abeyance till the issue is determined by the apex court, the bench said.

In his tweet, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav targeted the chief minister. “If you are the head, you should have the knowledge of rules and regulations and the intention and vision to do justice. This is a responsible post and not for speaking the language of revenge (“pratishod”),” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Western Command commemorates battle of Saragarhi

The Western Command on Monday held&#160;a special Light and Sound show titled Jang-e-Saragarhi dedicated to 21 valiant soldiers of the 36th battalion of the Sikh Regiment. The programme was held at Ranjit Singh Auditorium, Clement Town here...

UPDATE 2-FTSE climbs after recording weekly loss

Londons FTSE 100 recovered from two sessions of losses on Monday, as Chinas moves to counter the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic soothed some of the nerves which have dominated the past fortnights trading. The FTSE 100 climbed 0...

CM Khattar holds pre-budget meeting with MLAs

Days before presenting his maiden budget, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday had a pre-budget meeting with MLAs and sought their suggestions on various subjects, including agriculture and education, to incorporate them in ...

NPR won't be implemented in MP as of now, says Kamal Nath

The National Population Register NPR is not going to be implemented in the state as of now, Chief Minister Kamal Nath said on Monday. A letter from the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee MPCC said, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020