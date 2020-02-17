Left Menu
Trump trip: Rupani visits Motera stadium, USAF plane arrives

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 21:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 21:25 IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday took stock of preparations for the mega event

featuring US President Donald Trump at the newly-built cricket stadium here on February 24.

Ahead of the historic trip of Trump, Rupani visited the cricket stadium in the Motera area to get first hand

update on preparations for the event, said officials. Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are scheduled

to address a large gathering at the Sardar Patel Stadium on February 24, the first day of the US president's two-day

maiden India visit. An estimated 1 lakh people are expected to take part

in the event christened 'Namaste President Trump'. During his visit to the city, Trump will take part in

a roadshow and also tour the Sabarmati Ashram, a place closely associated with Mahatma Gandhi.

The visiting leader is also scheduled to inaugurate the newly-built stadium.

Rupani, during his visit to the stadium, gave necessary instructions about preparations, said the officials.

Meanwhile, a cargo plane of the US Air Force on Monday landed at the Ahmedabad International Airport with various

security-related equipment and a large SUV-like vehicle with multiple antennas mounted on it, said a police official.

It is believed the vehicle would be used to secure the 22km route of the roadshow.

Earlier, it was announced that Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Modi will travel along a 22km long route,

starting from the international airport to the Sabarmati Ashram, and then to the Motera stadium via the Indira Bridge.

The officials said over 1 lakh people are likely to stand on both sides of theroad to greet the leaders.

More than 10,000 police personnel, including 65 assistant commissioners, 200 inspectors and 800 sub-

inspectors, will be deployed at strategic locations in the city during Trump's visit, police have said.

This will be in addition to security arrangement consisting of personnel of the United States Secret Service,

the National Security Guard (NSG) and the Special Protection Group (SPG).

Meanwhile, due to security concerns, police have asked residents of housing societies located along the roadshow

route to get themselves registered if they want to see a glimpse of Trump.

Those wanting to stand outside their housing society during the roadshow are required to get an I card from the

police after submitting a copy of their Aadhaar card and mobile number.

Only those having I cards will be allowed to stand outside on the road to greet the leaders, the police have

said. Some societies have already put this information on

their notice boards. At the Sabarmati Ashram, a platform is being built to

enable both the leaders to stand on it and watch the entire Sabarmati riverfront before leaving for the stadium, said an

official.

