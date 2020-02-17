UP STF nabs 6 contract killers, foils plot to kill Ghaziabad trader

Six alleged contract killers were arrested after an encounter with the Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh police in Greater Noida on Monday, officials said. With this, the Noida field unit of the STF also foiled their plan to kill a Ghaziabad-based trader, they said.

"We had got inputs about the movement of these shooters in Greater Noida. They had taken money to kill a trader in Loni, Ghaziabad. Using the information, we tracked them down in Bisrakh area and they were held after an exchange of gunfire this evening," Deputy Superintendent of Police, STF, Raj Kumar Mishra, said. Those arrested have been identified as Colonel Giri, Rohit Parmar, Shyam Sundar, Rohit Thakur, Rinku Bhati and Vinod, the STF said.

Giri, who has earlier served a jail term for killing the jailer of Roorkee prison in 2011, was recently released. He had hatched the plan to murder the Ghaziabad-based trader two months ago, it said. Giri has been associated with dreaded gangsters Sunil Rathi and Anil Dujana. His aide Shyam Sundar has at least 11 FIRs registered against him in Haryana, while Rohit Thakur has been to jail in a kidnapping and extortion case in 2011, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.