2 arrested for robbing Delhi Jal Board employee

Two men were arrested for allegedly robbing a pump operator of Delhi Jal Board by threatening him with a knife while he was walking in a park at Vipin Garden, police said on Monday. The Delhi Jal Board pump operator, Heera Singh, was attacked by Rahul (27), Sagar (23) and Salman from behind and threatened him with a knife before robbing him of his purse, they said.

A case was registered at Mohan Garden police station in this regard. That same day, on receiving information that two persons had planned a crime in Vipin Garden area, police laid a trap and nabbed the two. They were identified as Rahul (27), Sagar (23) who had earlier in the day robbed Heera Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said.

A country-made pistol with live cartridges, button-actuated knife, a stolen motorcycle a Aadhaar card robbed from Heera Singh have been recovered from the two accused, he said, adding a hunt is on to nab Salman. The two accused were involved in several crimes. Rahul was involved in around 25 cases of robbery, snatching, auto-lifting and burglary police said.

