Kannada playback singer Sushmitha commits suicide
Kannadaplayback singer Sushmitha, 27, allegedly committed suicide by hanging at her
mother's residence in the city, police said on Monday. Her mother has alleged dowry harassment as reason for
her daughter's death. She took the extreme step on Sunday night, police
sources said. According to the sources, she got married to Sharath
Kumar around one and half years ago. Differences between the couple cropped up later,
forcing her to stay at her mother's house. The talented playback singer had crooned for Kannada
movies like 'Srisamanya' and 'Haalu-Thuppa'.
