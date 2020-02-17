Kannada playback singer Sushmitha commits suicide

Kannadaplayback singer Sushmitha, 27, allegedly committed suicide by hanging at her

mother's residence in the city, police said on Monday. Her mother has alleged dowry harassment as reason for

her daughter's death. She took the extreme step on Sunday night, police

sources said. According to the sources, she got married to Sharath

Kumar around one and half years ago. Differences between the couple cropped up later,

forcing her to stay at her mother's house. The talented playback singer had crooned for Kannada

movies like 'Srisamanya' and 'Haalu-Thuppa'.

