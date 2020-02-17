Police, Uber launch Himmat Plus app at IGI airport

To ensure safety and security of people travelling in cabs, the Delhi Police along with Uber on Monday launched the Himmat Plus app at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, officials said. In case of an emergency, the police headquarters will receive the real-time location of a driver or a rider through this app so that a PCR van can be assigned to provide assistance, they said.

Speaking on the occasion, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik said that the department's core mission is to ensure the safety of the public. "This new integration with enhanced location services and travel information will help to save lives. We welcome the use of technology that enables the Delhi Police to react more quickly and efficiently during an emergency," Patnaik said.

Over 1,000 Himmat QR verification cards were distributed among drivers. Once a rider scans the QR card, they can access a driver’s details and vehicle information on the Himmat App and can report their journey directly to police, they said. "Every second counts in an emergency and we want to ensure that our riders get immediate assistance when they want it the most," Prabhjeet Singh, Uber head of cities-India and South Asia, said.

