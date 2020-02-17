Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police, Uber launch Himmat Plus app at IGI airport

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 23:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 23:13 IST
Police, Uber launch Himmat Plus app at IGI airport

To ensure safety and security of people travelling in cabs, the Delhi Police along with Uber on Monday launched the Himmat Plus app at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, officials said. In case of an emergency, the police headquarters will receive the real-time location of a driver or a rider through this app so that a PCR van can be assigned to provide assistance, they said.

Speaking on the occasion, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik said that the department's core mission is to ensure the safety of the public. "This new integration with enhanced location services and travel information will help to save lives. We welcome the use of technology that enables the Delhi Police to react more quickly and efficiently during an emergency," Patnaik said.

Over 1,000 Himmat QR verification cards were distributed among drivers. Once a rider scans the QR card, they can access a driver’s details and vehicle information on the Himmat App and can report their journey directly to police, they said. "Every second counts in an emergency and we want to ensure that our riders get immediate assistance when they want it the most," Prabhjeet Singh, Uber head of cities-India and South Asia, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Neymar set to play against Dortmund says PSG coach

Paris St Germain forward Neymar is expected to play on Tuesday against Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League last 16, first-leg tie after overcoming a rib injury, PSG coach Thomas Tuchel said on Monday. The Brazilian did not play in t...

Alan Shuhaib can write LLB exam: Kannur University informs Kerala HC

The Kannur University on Monday informed the Kerala High Court that Alan Shuhaib, who is in National Investigation Agency NIA custody, can write the LLB second semester exam. The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the Kannur University to...

UPDATE 2-ICC trial in The Hague one option for Sudan's Bashir -minister

Sudan could send former leader Omar al-Bashir and other suspects to The Hague for trial before the International Criminal Court, but any decision would need approval from military and civilian rulers, the information minister said on Monday...

UPDATE 4-Alstom to buy Bombardier rail unit for up to $6.7 billion

Frances Alstom said on Monday it had agreed to buy the train division of Canadas Bombardier for up to 6.2 billion euros 6.7 billion, in the latest bid by Western rail companies to bulk up in the face of Chinese competition. Alstom, the make...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020