4 killed after bus collides with car on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Four people lost their lives in a collision between a bus and a car on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Bilhaur area on Tuesday. The accident took place at around 3 am. The incident occurred after the bus crossed onto another lane after hitting a divider.

The bus was on its way to Muzaffarpur in Bihar. The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.