Man arrested with 7 kg ganja in Bengal

A 23-year-old man has been arrested with over seven kilograms of ganja in West Bengal's Howrah district, police said on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, personnel of Golabari police station raided Salt Gola Ghat on Monday night and made the apprehension, a police officer said.

The accused, a resident of neighboring Hooghly district, was booked under sections of the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

