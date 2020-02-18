Left Menu
Ram temple trust to meet tomorrow for setting construction deadline

Shree Ramjanmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust mandated by the central government to complete the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, at its first meeting is set to finalise "muhurat" for beginning construction and transparent mode for collection of funds apart from discussing future course of action.

Representative Image .

Shree Ramjanmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust mandated by the central government to complete the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, at its first meeting is set to finalise "muhurat" for beginning construction and transparent mode for collection of funds apart from discussing future course of action. The temple will have its first meeting on February 19 in the national capital with several key decisions on its agenda.

The trust is expected to broadly finalise the timeline for the construction schedule of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple. The members would also be discussing the way in which funds need to be generated for the same, informed a source. Sources stated that the members of the trust would debate on how donations for the construction of temple should be collected through common people, with the focus being on keeping the process transparent and controversy-free.

"The members are also likely to finalise the correct "muhurat" for laying of the foundation stone and a timeline for completion of the temple. Also on the agenda would be the suitable placement of idol of Ram Lalla as the construction work progresses," stated the source. Sources stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already asked for time-bound addressing of these issues. The Ramjanmabhoomi trust was formed last month by the central government after the supreme court of India directive regarding it on November 9 last year.

Construction of a grand Ram temple at the Ayodhya Janmabhoomi site has been a promise of the Bharatiya Janata party ever since its inception and has been highlighted in each of its electoral manifestos. The election for the post of various office bearers of the trust is also likely to take place on the same day.

The trust notified by the government has its office in Greater Kailash which is also the address of advocate K Parasaran, who had represented Ram Lalla in the decade-old dispute. The 15 members' trust has religious as well as civilians members as part of it apart from bureaucrats. The trust has to nominate two members by a majority. One IAS of joint secretary level to be nominated by the Centre and District Magistrate Ayodhya.

These are Jagatguru Swami Vasudevanand, Jagatguru Swami Vishwas Prasannatheerth from Udupi, Swami Govinddev Giri and Yugpurush Parmanand apart from one Dalit member Kameshwar Chaupal, Dr. Anil Mishra, a homeopathic doctor and Vimlendu Mohan Pratap Mishra who is a descendant of Ayodhya Royal family. Mahant Dhirendra Das of Nirmohi akhara too has got a place in the trust. (ANI)

