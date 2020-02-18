Doctor seeks govt help to get mother''s body back from China

A doctor from Mumbai has sought help from the Indian government to get his mother's body back

from China, which is hit by the coronavirus epidemic. The body has been kept at the morgue of a hospital in

Zhengzhou since January 24, when Rita Rajinder Mehra died. Dentist Puneet Mehra, 35, told PTI that the Embassy of

India at Beijing informed him on Monday that the transportation of his mother's body has got delayed in view of

the restrictions on movement of people and vehicles in China after the coronavirus epidemic in the neighbouring country.

The Bandra-based doctor has, thus, sought desperate help from the central government to get back his mother's body

at the earliest so that her last rites can be performed here with due respect.

According to the doctor, on January 24, he and his mother were travelling from Melbourne to Mumbai via Beijing on

Air China flight. After about nine hours of the flight take-off, his

mother went to the lavatory. But, as she failed to return to her seat, Mehra alerted the crew.

The lavatory door was later opened and Mehra's mother was found in an unconscious state, he said.

A doctor and a nurse, who were among the passengers, and the crew tried cardiopulmonary resuscitation and later the

plane made an emergency landing at Zhengzhou Airport, but the woman died by then, he said.

Puneet Mehra returned on February 7, but his mother's body is still at the morgue of Henan Provincial Hospital in

Zhengzhou. The doctor has written to President Ram Nath Kovind,

office of the External Affairs Ministry and the Ambassador of India in Beijing to help in getting back the body.

"I have also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and requested the government to facilitate the

process of transportation of my mother's remains back to Mumbai at the earliest so that the last rites can be performed

with due respect," Mehra said. He said this situation has caused a lot of stress to

him and my family. "It has been over 24 days now and we are extremely

shattered and going through a lot of emotional stress in this helpless situation," he said.

He said the hospital in China initially issued a certificate mentioning the cause of his mother's demise as

'death before rescue'. After three days, the hospital gave Mehra another certificate mentioning the cause as "sudden

cardiac death very likely". Later, another certificate was issued mentioning the

cause as "sudden death", he said. Mehra further said he got a reply from Arvind Kumar

(Consular) at the Embassy of India in China, saying the embassy is also very concerned about the issue and has full

sympathy with the family at this tragic time. But, China is also facing an equally tragic situation.

The outbreak of the new coronavirus epidemic has "completely derailed normal life" in China, particularly in Hubei and

adjoining provinces, due to severity of the spread and number of deaths that have taken place so far, he said.

In a bid to contain spread of the virus, the Chinese government has put up widespread and severe restrictions on

the movement of people and vehicles. This has resulted in hardest obstacles in inter-

provincial movement of people and vehicles. Hence, there is a delay in transportation of the mortal remains of Rita Rajinder

Mehra to India by the agency hired by Puneet Mehra, Kumar said in his reply.

The consular also said that as per the existing regulations in China, funeral homes in Beijing, Shanghai and

Guangzhou only are authorised to carry out embalming and anti-sepsis procedures of mortal remains of a foreigner for

air transportation. As of now, the Chinese government has placed complete

restrictions on the funeral homes from accepting a body from any place out of these three cities. It means these funeral

homes can only deal with the body that pertains to the respective city, he mentioned.

Another major obstacle in transporting the mortal remains from the morgue of Zhengzhou to Beijing is severe

restrictions on inter-provincial movements, he informed Mehra. "While it is going to be our earnest endeavour with

the Chinese authorities to seek their indulgence in allowing the concession in the imposed regulations to allow the mortal

remains to be transported to India, yet we cannot predict at this stage whether our pursuance would melt the Chinese

authorities," Kumar said. "However, we will try our hardest and hope as well as

pray that we succeed. We will let you know any development or update in this regard the moment it comes to our notice," he

told Mehra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.