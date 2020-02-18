Odisha man held for rape, murder of woman in Goa

Goa Police have arrested a man from Odisha for allegedly raping and killing a 28-year-old

woman in Goa, an official said on Tuesday. The decomposed body of the woman, who also hailed from

Odisha, was found at a forest area in Porvorim near Panaji on February 10.

Later, on February 13, the police took into custody a 16-year-old boy who told the police that he along with another

person raped the woman and then killed her, a senior police official said.

The Porvorim police subsequently launched a manhunt and nabbed the other accused, Rupendra Patnaik, from his

native place Kalahandi in Odisha on Monday, the official said. The two accused have been booked under charges of

rape, murder and destruction of evidence, he added.

