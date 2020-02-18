Hotelier dies after speeding car falls off flyover in

Hyderabad Hyderabad, Feb 18 (PTI):One person was killed and

five others were injured when their speeding car fell off a flyover here early Tuesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Mohammed Sohel (27), a hotelier, police added.

"Sohel was not driving the car. He sat next to the driver. Prima facie it appears that the car was overspeeding

and fell off the flyover killing Sohel on the spot," police inspector K Chandra Sekhar Reddy said.

The injured have been shifted to hospital and an inquiry is on, the official added.

This is the second such incident on a flyover in the city in recent months. In November last year, a woman was

killed and four others were injured when a car rammed a divider and fell off the bridge and landed on them.

