Vice President Naidu to attend Shivarathri celebrations at Isha Yoga

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will participate in the Mahashivarathri celebrations at Isha Yoga Centre near here on February 21. Tight security cover will be made in and around the city during Naidu's visit, police said on Tuesday.

Naidu is expected to arrive in the city around noon on Friday and will head to Isha Yoga Centre, some 25 km away, by helicopter as per the initial travel plan. Security will be tightened across the 25-km stretch as Naidu is expected to return to the city by road in the night and stay at Circuit House, police sources said.

The Mahashivratri celebrations will commence at 6 p.m and go on till 6 a.m the next day, in front of 112-feet tall Adiyogi statue where Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev will join thousands of people from all over the world. The highlight of this year's event will be performances by musicians from around the world. 'Kabir Cafe,' a band named after famous poet Kabir will perform along with drummers from Lebanon.

