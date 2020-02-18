Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt renames IDSA as 'Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses'

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 15:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 15:44 IST
Govt renames IDSA as 'Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses'

The central government has renamed Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (IDSA), a government think tank, as Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses in order to "honour the commitment and legacy" of the late defence minister. Parrikar, who was defence minister from November 9, 2014 to March 14, 2017, died on March 17 last year in Panaji at Goa due to pancreatic cancer.

He steered the Defence Ministry "through the tough challenges of attacks like Pathankot and Uri and responded to these with exemplary boldness", said a government statement on Tuesday. "An epitome of integrity and dedication in public life, throughout his career, late Manohar Parrikar showed a tremendous fighting spirit, taking on the odds with fearlessness," the statement noted.

When Parrikar was the defence minister, India witnessed a series of decisions that "enhanced its security capacities, boosted indigenous defence production and bettered the lives of ex-servicemen", it said. His "biggest" contribution was towards the implementation of long-standing One Rank One Pension (OROP) demand for the armed forces, the statement said.

The renaming of the IDSA "will align the vision and aspiration of the premier defence institute with the contribution of the former Raksha Mantri and Padma Bhushan awardee", said the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

ResellerClub Turns 14, Celebrates With Big Birthday Bash Sale on Web Hosting and Servers

MUMBAI, Feb. 18, 2020 PRNewswire -- ResellerClub, an Endurance International Group company and a provider of web hosting, domains and other web presence products completes its 14th year in the industry. To celebrate this milestone, the bra...

IIFT Final Placements Sees Largest Ever Batch With a Record Number of Recruiters Visiting the Campus

New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, IIFT witnessed the Final Placements of its largest ever batch with a record of over 125 companies hosted on campus. With a staggering highest offer of 75 L...

Akhilesh dares BJP to take back his security cover

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said he does not need any security cover and dared the BJP to take it back. He said this when asked about the security risk to him as the leader had claimed that he had received a threat ca...

GP Petroleums plans Rs 100 cr plant in Gujarat

GP Petroleums, a part of the UAE-based GP Global, on Tuesday said it plans to invest Rs 100 crore in a new plant at Saronda in Gujarat to process over 3 lakh kilo litres of lubricants. This second blending plant of GP Petroleums Ltd GPPL wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020