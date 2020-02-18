Man arrested for ''raping'' girl in Odisha

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a minor in a

village in Odisha's Kendrapara district, police said. The accused was arrested based on a complaint lodged

by the 14-year-old girl's father with Sadar police station, an officer said.

The girl alleged she was sexually assaulted last week, as per the complaint lodged by her father on Monday, he said.

The accused has been booked under sections of the IPC and POCSO Act, the officer said, adding further investigation

is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

