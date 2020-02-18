Rose Valley scam: CBI quizzes Gautam Kundu''s wife

Subhra Kundu, wife of Rose Valley group promoter Gautam Kundu, was interrogated by sleuths of the CBI for the first time on Tuesday in connection with the scam in which thousands of people were duped, sources said. Three officers of the investigating agency went to Kundu's residence in south Kolkata and interrogated her for more than three hours, they said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), also probing the money laundering aspect of the Rose Valley scam, had interrogated her in January regarding the mismatch of financial accounts of jewelry store 'Adrija', owned by the tainted group. As Kundu had been evading ED summons for more than once, the directorate had also issued a lookout notice against her as a precautionary measure so that she was not able to leave the country.

The Rose Valley group mobilized around Rs 12,000 crore from the public through fraudulent schemes after which it went burst, leaving thousands of investors in the lurch. Earlier, CBI had sought the personal financial details of Kundu, including her bank accounts and PAN card details. Gautam Kundu is in jail since March 2015.

