Satellite phone recovered from island near Kandla Port

A satellite phone was recovered from a small island near Kandla Port in Gujarat on Tuesday. "There is an island called Paparwa which comes under the Kandla Marine police station. One of the fishermen named Ibrahim found a satellite phone on the island. He produced it in front of the police," Parikshita Rathod, SP, East Kutch, told reporters here.

"The central IB, state IB and the police are investigating whether there was any misuse of the satellite phone," she added. A search operation has been initiated by the police in the areas around Kandla Port in the wake of the development. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

