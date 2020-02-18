Forest fire triggers mine blasts along LoC in J-K's Poonch

A forest fire triggered several mine blasts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said. The fire broke out in the Balakote sector and spread to various areas, they said.

As a result of the fire, several mines exploded, triggering panic among the residents, the officials said. The fire was brought under control by Army and forest personnel within a few hours, they said.

