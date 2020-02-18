Left Menu
UP budget historic, will help make state $1 trillion economy: Adityanath

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 18:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 18:20 IST
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Tuesday termed the Uttar Pradesh budget for 2020-21 "historic" and said it will play a big role in making the state a trillion dollar economy. The chief minister said though it focused on the overall development of the state, special attention has been paid to the growth of the youth and boost employment.

"The budget will play a major role in achieving the goal of one trillion dollar economy for the state and meet the target of making India a dollar five trillion economy," the CM said, adding that it was a "historic" budget. "The budget is focused on the development of the youth. Though a number of programmes are already in place for them, the government has started a scheme for every educated unemployed individual. A provision has been made to boost employment in every district." he added.

The BJP government on Tuesday presented a Rs 5,12,860.72 crore budget, which was its fourth under the leadership of Adityanath. "Our first budget was based on farmers, the second was on industrial development and the third for women empowerment. Today's fourth budget is for the development of youth," the chief minister said.

The CM also claimed that provisions have been made to improve education in Uttar Pradesh. This budget focused on higher education as the state government is setting up new universities in Saharanpur, Azamgarh and Aligarh, he said.

Setting up of Atal Medical University in Lucknow has also been included in the budget, he said, adding that the government has proposed national law and ayush universities. An apprenticeship scheme for every educated unemployed youth who wants to become self-reliant has also been started, the CM said, adding that every youth will be connected to an enterprise and till the completion of the apprenticeship, the government will provide a cash support of Rs 2,500 per month.

By next year, the government will be able to carry forward the work of establishing a medical college in all 75 districts of the state, the CM said. "These colleges will be built either by the government or on PPP mode," he said, stressing that from 1947 to 2016, only 12 medical colleges were in set up in the state.

The chief minister also exuded confidence that investors from all over the world wanted to invest in Uttar Pradesh. The state had received investment proposals worth Rs 50,000 crore in the Defence Expo-2020, he said.

About road projects, Adityanath said the Purvanchal Expressway would be opened to the public by the year-end. In addition, the foundation stone of the Bundelkhand Expressway will be laid this month, he said, adding that funds had been allocated for the Ganga Expressway and efforts would be made to lay its foundation by year-end.

Speaking on the farming sector, Adityanath said insurance has been provided for sharecroppers and an arrangement has been made for modernisation. A provision had been made to get rid of potable water problems in Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

