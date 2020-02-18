Kejriwal meets LG Anil Baijal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday, a day after he and his cabinet colleagues took charge of their respective offices. An official said the meeting took place at the LG Secretariat.

The meeting comes a day before the first cabinet meeting of the new AAP government. The development also takes place ahead of the meeting called by Kejriwal with top officers on Wednesday to discuss the implementation of "ten guarantees" including uninterrupted power supply, garbage-free Delhi and basic facilities for unauthorized colonies, sources said.

Issues like potable piped water supply, education for every child, free bus ride scheme for different sections of society, healthcare facilities, the safety of women and cleaning of Yamuna are included in the agenda of the meeting scheduled to be held at noon on Wednesday, sources said. On Sunday, Kejriwal had taken oath as the chief minister for the third time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.