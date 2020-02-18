Left Menu
Gaggal airport expansion: BJP MLA says Rs 660 cr to be given to affected families

  • Updated: 18-02-2020 19:23 IST
Gaggal airport expansion: BJP MLA says Rs 660 cr to be given to affected families

Amid protests over the expansion of the Gaggal airport in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, BJP MLA Rakesh Pathania on Tuesday said Rs 660 crore will be allocated as compensation to those displaced due to the project. Dharamsala MLA Vishal Naihari, who accompanied Pathania at a press conference here, told reporters that the expansion is the need of the hour keeping in view the development of the state tourism.

The planed expansion of the Gaggal Airport, located 12 km from Dharamshala, has sparked protests by the villagers who are likely to be affected by the project as their lands may be acquired. A total of 140 hectares of land will be acquired for the project, the Dharamsala legislator said.

Of the total, 102 hectares will be acquired in the Kangra assembly constituency, while 38 hectares in Shahpur assembly constituency, he said, adding the mapping of this land has already been done. Pathania said efforts are being made to develop a new township for the affected families near Gaggal town.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

