2 CoBRA commandos injured in Naxal encounter in C''garh''s Sukma
Two CoBRA commandos were injured on Tuesday in a gunfight with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma
district, police said. The encounter between the CRPF's elite anti-Naxal
combat unit and the Maoists took place at around 4pm in a forest near Palodi village under Kistaram police station
limits, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said.
"Two personnel of the 208th battalion of the CRPF's Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) sustained
injuries in an encounter with Naxals. "The injured commandos have been evacuated from the
site of the incident and are being shifted to a hospital," the IG said, adding further details were awaited.
