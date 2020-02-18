2 CoBRA commandos injured in Naxal encounter in C''garh''s Sukma

Two CoBRA commandos were injured on Tuesday in a gunfight with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

district, police said. The encounter between the CRPF's elite anti-Naxal

combat unit and the Maoists took place at around 4pm in a forest near Palodi village under Kistaram police station

limits, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said.

"Two personnel of the 208th battalion of the CRPF's Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) sustained

injuries in an encounter with Naxals. "The injured commandos have been evacuated from the

site of the incident and are being shifted to a hospital," the IG said, adding further details were awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.