Two drug peddlers held with 27 kg poppy in J-K

Two alleged drug peddlers were arrested with 27 kilograms of poppy in separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur and Ramban districts on Tuesday, police said. A police party intercepted a Punjab-bound truck on the highway at Chenani belt of Udhampur and recovered 23 kilograms of poppy from the vehicle during a search, the police said.

The truck driver, Hardeep Singh, was arrested on the spot and a case was registered in the matter, they said. During routine checking on the highway in Ramban's Chanderkote, a police party found a pedestrian moving around suspiciously with a bag and immediately signalled him to stop, the police said.

The man tried to flee. The alert police team chased the suspect and nabbed him, they said. Following a search, four kilograms of poppy was recovered from his bag. The accused has been identified as Mool Raj and a case has been registered against him, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.