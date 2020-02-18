Left Menu
Noida: Tenders soon for Parthala flyover, Sec 18 skywalk

  PTI
  Noida
  Updated: 18-02-2020 19:46 IST
  Created: 18-02-2020 19:46 IST
Tenders will soon be floated for the construction of a flyover at Parthala Chowk and a skywalk between the Botanical Garden Metro station and Sector 18 here in a bid to decongest roads, the Noida Authority said on Tuesday. Four underpasses on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway are in the offing and work will soon begin on them, the authority said.

"Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari held a meeting today with officials to review the ongoing and upcoming projects. She directed the officials to finalise tenders and publish them soon while working on details of the projects," it said in a statement. She directed the officials to complete work and float a tender for the 700-metre-long flyover at Parthala Chowk by March-end, while the one for the skywalk and facade lights between the Botanical Garden Metro station and Sector 18 to be completed soon, the authority said.

Maheshwari also reviewed work on the golf course and the Habitat Centre, which is to come up in Sector 151, instructing officials to finalise and publish their tender by mid-March, it added. The underpasses on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway are to come up at 2.36-km, 10.30-km, 16.4-km and 19-km points.

The tender for the underpass at the 2.36-km mark has already been published, while it will be floated soon for others, the authority said.

