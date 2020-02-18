Delhi police create green corridor to transport heart

Delhi Police on Tuesday created a green corridor from Indira Gandhi International Airport to Fortis Hospital in New Friends Colony to transport a heart, officials said. The distance of 18 km was covered in 21 minutes, they said.

A green corridor from the airport to Fortis Hospital in New Friends Colony was given to an ambulance carrying a heart, which arrived in a flight from Pune, a senior police official said. The route was monitored and piloted from start to destination by an ACP rank officer, he said.

