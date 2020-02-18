Delhi police create green corridor to transport heart
Delhi Police on Tuesday created a green corridor from Indira Gandhi International Airport to Fortis Hospital in New Friends Colony to transport a heart, officials said. The distance of 18 km was covered in 21 minutes, they said.
A green corridor from the airport to Fortis Hospital in New Friends Colony was given to an ambulance carrying a heart, which arrived in a flight from Pune, a senior police official said. The route was monitored and piloted from start to destination by an ACP rank officer, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
EC, Delhi Police teams visit Central Delhi ahead of Assembly polls
Delhi police detains political analyst Gunja Kapoor from Shaheen Bagh, released after questioning
Last week's Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil is AAP member: Delhi Police Crime Branch.
BJP using Delhi Police, give strict punishment if he has AAP links: Kejriwal on Shaheen Bagh shooter
Delhi Police recovers photographs of Shaheen Bagh shooter with AAP leaders