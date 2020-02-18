Group of activists quits Raju Shetti''s Swabhimani Paksha
A group of farmer activists on Tuesday announced that they are quitting Raju Shetti-led
Swabhimani Paksha and forming a new forum to fight for farmers and youths in the state.
The Swabhimani Paksha is the political wing of former MP Shetti's Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna. It currently has
one MLA in the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. Swabhimani Paksha leader and former Union minister
Subodh Mohite told reporters here that their new forum will fight for issues of youths and farmers, and won't talk on any
other issues including "senseless political" subjects. "Breaking the party or damaging the person (Shetti) is
not the intention. The party cannot fulfill whatever expectations we had, and he (Shetti) does not have that much
vision. Hence, instead of only doing stunts, we have taken this step to work for the people," said Mohite.
Mohite did not disclose exactly how many farmers activists have quit the Swabhimani Paksha, but he claimed that
top office-bearers of the party from various regions are with them.
He further said they will soon organise a rally of their new forum and announce details about new office-bearers.
Mohite also demanded that the state government bring out a white paper about the employment potential generated in
the past five years in Maharashtra, and prepare a road map for the next four years.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.