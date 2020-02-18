Body of tailor missing for 2 days found in Madanpur Dabas

The body of a 40-year-old man missing for two days was found in the Madanpur Dabas area here on Tuesday with injuries to the head and strangulation marks around the neck, police said. The deceased was identified as Rajesh Kumar Gupta, a tailor. He lived with his wife and three children in Prem Nagar and worked at a shop in Durga Chowk, they said.

Gupta had gone missing on February 16, a senior police officer said. Police was informed about the body lying in the bushes of Madanpur Dabas around 12.30 pm, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) S D Mishra said, adding that a case was registered and a probe launched.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the man was attacked with a stone and later, strangulated, Mishra said. The mobile phone and the purse of the deceased was missing. A ring on his finger was, however, found intact, he said.

Police suspect personal enmity behind the killing, Mishra said, adding that CCTV footage from the nearby areas was being examined.

