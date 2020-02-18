Two women electrocuted in Ghaziabad

Two women were electrocuted here when they came in contact with an energised steal water pipe passing close to high-tension wires. Police said the incident took place in Hakim Pura Colony on Rawli Road in Murad Nagar on Monday.

SP (Rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said Chandni had gone to the terrace of their house to dry their wet clothes when she came in contact with the steal pipe of a water tank. After hearing Chandni's screams, her aunt Sakina tried to drag her away but fell unconscious after receiving an electric shock.

Their neighbours immediately informed the electricity department to shut down the power supply after which both were rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead. As the news of their death spread in the area, locals create a ruckus.

Some of them damaged electricity poles and cut wires. Police and officials of the electricity department assured of shifting the power lines from the colony, Jadaun said.

