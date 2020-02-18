Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two women electrocuted in Ghaziabad

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ghaziabad
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 21:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 21:25 IST
Two women electrocuted in Ghaziabad

Two women were electrocuted here when they came in contact with an energised steal water pipe passing close to high-tension wires. Police said the incident took place in Hakim Pura Colony on Rawli Road in Murad Nagar on Monday.

SP (Rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said Chandni had gone to the terrace of their house to dry their wet clothes when she came in contact with the steal pipe of a water tank. After hearing Chandni's screams, her aunt Sakina tried to drag her away but fell unconscious after receiving an electric shock.

Their neighbours immediately informed the electricity department to shut down the power supply after which both were rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead. As the news of their death spread in the area, locals create a ruckus.

Some of them damaged electricity poles and cut wires. Police and officials of the electricity department assured of shifting the power lines from the colony, Jadaun said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Trump pardons ex-49ers owner DeBartolo

President Donald Trump pardoned former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr. for a federal bribery conviction related to an attempt to secure a Louisiana casino license. With several former players at the White House on Tuesday for ...

Coronavirus may hit production schedules in India & UK, warns Tata JLR

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover on Tuesday warned that its production schedules in the UK as well as India are under strain due to its supply chains in coronavirus-hit China. JLR CEO Ralf Speth said the company has enough supplies to en...

Shiv Janmotsav: Maharashtra CM to visit Shivneri Fort

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will on Wednesday visit Shivneri Fort, thebirthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in Junnar tehsil to celebrate Shiv Janmotsav.Several cultural programmes will be organised at the historic fort...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slide on Apple's virus warning, euro near three-year low

Oil prices tumbled and global equity markets slid on Tuesday after Apple Inc said it was unlikely to meet its sales guidance because of the coronavirus outbreak in China, a warning highlighting the epidemics threat to global growth and corp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020