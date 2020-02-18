2 Myanmarese held with heroin

Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department sleuths on Tuesday seized 137 gm of heroin and

arrested two Myanmarese nationals in Champhai district on Tuesday, an official said.

The two Myanmarese nationals carrying the heroin were arrested in Ngur forest on the bank of Tiau river near the

Indo-Myanmar border, the department spokesman, Peter Zohmingthanga said.

The contraband worth Rs 3 lakh in the local market was smuggled from Myanmar, he said.

The two accused were booked under relevant section of Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (ND&PS) Act, 1985, he

added.

