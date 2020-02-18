Delhi food minister directs department to implement door step delivery of ration without any delay

The Delhi Food and Civil Supplies minister on Tuesday met officers of the department for an update on the doorstep delivery scheme and asked them to implement it without any further delay. Imran Hussain was informed by the Commissioner of Food and Supplies that an action plan for the project was being prepared and results will be visible soon, a Delhi government statement said.

"The minister directed the Commissioner Food and Supplies to ensure that there is no further delay in implementation of the scheme that will go a long way in helping the poor and needy to obtain their ration under National Food Security Act, 2013, at their door step," it said. Hussain reiterated the commitment of the Kejriwal government to further improve and strengthen the system of distribution of food grains in Delhi and bring transparency in the public distribution system.

He said door step delivery of ration is one of the key priorities of the Delhi government and it will be realised soon.

