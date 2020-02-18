Ganga Kayak Festival organised in Uttarakhand
The eighth edition of Ganga Kayak Festival was inaugurated by MLA Vinod Kandari in Devprayag on Monday.
The eighth edition of Ganga Kayak Festival was inaugurated by MLA Vinod Kandari in Devprayag on Monday. The festival is jointly organized with Uttarakhand Tourism Development Council and The Adventure Sports Society is witnessing participation of 45 male and 6 women athletes from Russia, Australia and Nepal.
On the first day of the event, in male sprint category, India's Ayodhya Prasad stood first followed by Nepal's Man Bahadur Kandel with Rishi Rana of India coming in third. In the women's category, Elizabeth Heath of Australia came in first followed by Ekaterina of Russia and Anna of Russia in the third position.
The events were organised along the flowing stream of the Ganges. Secretary Tourism Dilip Javalkar said, "Such events give encouragement to the local youth working in the field of adventure tourism."
He said that the event was an initiative by the local youth. He said that Kayaking activities in the state are being promoted worldwide and the tourism department is committed to encourage such events in future as well. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Dozens of koalas dead after logging at Australian plantation
UPDATE 1-Australia evacuates more than 200 people from China as virus deaths rise
Marcus Harris replaces concussed Pucovski in Cricket Australia side
Russia to start evacuating citizens from Wuhan, stops passenger trains to China
Russia may deport foreign citizens infected with coronavirus - Ifax cites PM